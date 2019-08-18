Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Helena Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Mother, Aunty, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend, Joy Helena Mylis (Anderson, Johnson) Ellis, age 90, died peacefully on the morning of August 8th, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family and friends as she made her transition to join loved ones who had passed before. Joy was born to Clara and Harry Anderson in 1929, and grew up on their farm in Edmonds with her 7 brothers and sisters. The Anderson girls were known for their strength, and some would say, their stubbornness. Mom was a fine example of this, raising her own three children with a loving and firm hand, along with much laughter, playfulness and walking. She loved the out of doors, picnics whenever possible, walks, hiking, gardening, and going to the mountain to pick blueberries. These were what brought happiness. And if you could keep up with her when she was walking, that was something to be proud of. She taught us children to love nature, and to love and be kind to others. She was an amazing woman. Her advice to us all was, “Follow your heart and never be afraid to love.” Mom loved and was married twice. First to our father, Maurice Johnson, and later to James Ellis, who became our children’s grandfather. She dearly loved each of them. Mom was proceeded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, 2 husbands and 1 granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Lilly Folkers, her children; Pamela Janszen, Fred Johnson and Debbie Pobst, her 7 grandchildren; Heather Pleasant, Fergus Ogilvie, Addie Pobst, Jon Pobst, Jessica Berry, Cory Nelson and Shani Higgins, and 10 great grandchildren; Hazel, Hannah, Chloe, Conan, Odessa, Juan, Marco, Miki, Henry, and new baby girl Higgins. Mom loved many people as family, too many to name here. Her family continued to grow until the day she died. Special thanks go to the staff at Mt. Meadows who cared for her with such loving hands that we often wept together at her bedside, overcome with love. And we are forever grateful to her neighbors there, who loved her and stopped by often to support her, and us, her daughters. You are forever family now. A Memorial will be held on September 21st, 1-4pm, at the Syre Park farm. All who loved her are welcome.

