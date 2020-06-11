It is with sorrow to announce the passing of our mother, Joyce (Holton) Pitsch, age 83, on June 7, 2020. Joyce passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children. Joyce was born April 8, 1937 in Santa Cruz, CA. Her childhood was spent in Modesto, CA. She met her husband of 64 years, Greg Sr. (deceased) in Sacramento. They married at McClellen AFB; then, they quickly began their family. Joyce and Greg moved to Bellingham in 1957, where they remained for the rest of their lives. In addition to raising seven kids, Joyce worked at several places in Whatcom Co., most often sharing her brilliant cooking skills. She is survived by her sister, Joan McCullough of Modesto, CA, her seven kids and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family all knew her abundance of love. She expressed her love through her gift of cooking. She fed thousands while working for Bellingham School District and numerous other places. Joyce was a lifelong, front-pew Catholic at Church of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope House, 2116 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225. A mass in her honor will be set at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.