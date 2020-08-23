1/1
Judie Rae Oram
Judie Oram passed away on Friday July 31st at the age of 77 in Lynden Washington. Judie was born March 5th 1943 in Bellingham Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Julia Macmillan and two sisters, Nancy and Jackie. She is survived by her sister Mary (Chuck) Copps. Son Marvin and (Lewann) Eggert, Daughters Julie Westfall and Laurie (Allen) Maassen. Eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren,.as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Christian Health Care in Lynden Washington for the wonderful care Judie received during her stay. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
