Judy Nonhoff passed away peacefully into God's loving arms on August 29, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Judy was known for her love of family, faith, children, grandchildren and interior design. Judy was born April 7,1942 to Norval and Grace Gott in Lebanon OR . She was the youngest of three children. After finishing high school, she moved to Ballard, WA where she met and married Eivind Clausen. Together they had two children, Rodney and Heidi. In 1986, Judy met Dale Nonhoff at a church function in Lynden WA and spent many hours with him working and helping others needing emotional support. About a year later they married and had 33 wonderful years together with lots of laughter, friends, and many great memories. Jesus Christ was their anchor and pilot day by day. Judy had a passion for art and decorating. In the 1980's she owned and operated Table Top Fashions, a retail store in downtown Bellingham and later had a home decorating business, Accent Interiors. She learned to paint with acrylics and painted many beautiful paintings. Judy suffered many years with some serious health issues. Yet, she always looked beautiful, maintained a joyful attitude, so evident of her trust in a Savior. Proceeding her in death besides her parents was her brother, Vernon. Surviving her is her husband Dale, children Rodney Clausen [Cindy], Heidi Hopkins [Joe], Mark Nonhoff [Catherine], Brent Nonhoff [Charlene], Janel Nonhoff [Julie], many wonderful grandchildren, and her sister Maxine Pratt. Services will be held Saturday, September 19, at 2 PM at the Northlake Community church parking lot in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to the Light House Mission or Samaritan's Purse. Please share your thoughts and memories of Judy online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com