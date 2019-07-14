Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Wright passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Judy was born in Seattle to adoptive parents Robert and Lenore Chisholm. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1955 and was well loved by her classmates. She attended Western Washington College and had a forty-year career as a legal secretary. She was respected by her coworkers for her quick wit and fast typing skills. Outside of work, she was active in the community and volunteered with the March of Dimes and Boy Scouts. Later in life, she had the privilege of meeting her birth mother, Cleo Millhouse (deceased), and sister Marion Collins, who was a lovely sister and instant friend to Judy. Judy married Glen Rohwer in Bellingham in 1957, and they shared four children together. After his death in 1966, she raised four rowdy boys with the help of family and friends, but had to rely on some tricks to keep them in line. She frequently told of a time before seat belts when she had to slam on the brakes in the station wagon in order to “get their attention.” She married Duane Wright in 1979 and was a wonderful stepmother to his four children. Judy and Duane traveled the world together, loved a morning crossword puzzle, and in later years competed with the volumes on their respective TVs at an Olympic level. Judy leaves behind her sons Bob (Marcie), Bill (Jessica), and Jim, her sister Marion, as well as stepchildren Karen (John), Curtis (Stephanie), and Cindy (Dan). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Ellen (Brett), Carolyn, Sydney, Kailey, and Samantha, in addition to two great-grandsons Dexter and Grady. She leaves behind a darling Persian cat named Dolly, who was her best friend. She is preceded in death by her husband Duane Wright, parents Robert (Lenore) Chisholm, son Stephen Rohwer, grandson Jack Rohwer, and stepdaughter Susan Wright. Judy loved to garden and spend time outdoors, and indoors she enjoyed long Law and Order marathons. She fancied a good card game and played weekly with her friends. She loved the company of her family, friends, neighbors, and rarely was without a cat in her lap. She was famous for getting her grandkids riled up then conveniently returning them to their parents. Judy loved a good joke, mostly inappropriate, and was equally as happy being the brunt of one. She was jovial, endlessly upbeat, and had an infectious laugh. We will miss her very much. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s honor to the Whatcom Humane Society – or better yet, adopt a cat of your own. A service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 11 AM at Moles Farewell Tributes – 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham, WA 98229. Please share your memories of Judy at

