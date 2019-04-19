Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Carlene Buchholz. View Sign

Judy had a loving spirit and great sense of humor that touched all that came to know her. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, son, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and numerous dear friends. Judy weathered a lengthy illness with grace and humor. She was known in the Davis community as an amazing educator and school counselor, retiring from Holmes Junior High 10 years ago after a 40 year career with the Davis School District. Judy attended Meridian High School and was married to her high school sweetheart for 50 years. Her Husband Buddy, provided compassionate and loving care for her for many of the last years. They were blessed with their son, Aaron who now lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife Kate. Judy loved reading, art, nature and had an innate artistic talent that she expressed in her home, cooking, pottery sculptures and paintings. She had only recently begun to explore and enjoy water-color and oil painting. Unfortunately, due to her illness she was not able to develop and express her talent as extensively as she aspired. Judy was predeceased by her father Julian Ayer, mother Louise McAulay, step-father Kenneth McAulay, and sister-in-law, Sue Ayer. She is survived by her husband Floyd (Buddy), her son Aaron and his wife Kate. She is also survived by her brother Ron Ayer, and sisters Claudia Hollod and her husband Dan, and Lisa Ayer-Rand and her husband Guy. It is believed all the love and support Judy received from her husband, son, family, and friends during her lengthy illness kept her rallying and inspired her to live longer than anticipated. She so loved her family and friends and she did not want to miss out on interacting with them even when she was succumbing to her illness and bedridden. The family would like to express, sincere gratitude to the staff of Yolo Hospice who provided amazing care to Judy, and support to her family over the last 18 months. Please join us for a celebration of Judy's life at the Jansen Art Center, 320 Front Street, Lynden, Wa., 98264 on May 5, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Court, Suite A, Davis, CA 95618.

