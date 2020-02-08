Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Carol (Dexter) Speers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in rural Ellensburg, Washington as the grand-daughter to the founder of the Dexter Honey-Butter Company; Judy grew up on a ranch, the middle of three sisters Sandra and Sharon. After WWII the family moved to Bellingham where the girls went to High School together. She went on to college, earned a nursing degree (LPN). She travelled Europe and Hawaii and moved to San Francisco with several stewardess friends. She lived in different towns across the US, working as an LPN in different hospitals – in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Seattle (University Medical Center), in Bellingham at St. Luke’s Hospital and Visiting Nurse Association. She married her sweet-heart Richard (Dick) James Speers and settled in Ames, Iowa where they raised their daughter Melinda “Mindy” Speers, now Czarnowski. Judy was famous for her crafting, gardening and her loving little gifts that she shared so generously with her friends and family, as well as the quilts she made for her daughter and nieces. Always a thoughtful and kind person even when times were hard. She remained cheerful and determined through several bouts of cancer and then the hard fight with diabetes. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Minnie and Richard Dexter and too early by her sister Sharon, as well as Dick who had remained her life-long companion. She is survived by her sister Sandra (Dexter) Branch and her daughter Mindy. The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to her first cousin, Helen Young who took such excellent and loving care of her during her long illness. To honor Judy a spring celebration of life is being planned.

