Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Newlin Sherwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Newlin Sherwood passed away, April 26, 2019 in her home in Bellingham, Washington. She was 80 years old. Memorial services will be held at 3PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at Bellingham, WA Unitarian Fellowship. She is survived by her sister Joyce, brother Joe, and her 3 children, Ducky, Anton, and Tim, and her former husband Bruce. Judy, "BJ", was born in 1939 to Mildred and Jason Newlin in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her childhood was spent in what was then rural Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, close to relatives, and the wonderful fields and farms of central Indiana. Her family later moved farther north to West Lafayette, Indiana in 1953. Judy married Bruce Sherwood in 1959; first acquainted at West Lafayette High School. She completed her preparatory education, and life in central Indiana in 1960, graduating from Purdue University. She then pursued new experiences, a meaningful life, and a family. By 1968, Judy and Bruce, now with a daughter and two sons, had acquired experiences by traveling part of the world, professionalizing, and settling into a new field, technology and education. The family arrived in Champaign, Illinois in 1969 to take up residence. Judy and Bruce established careers here that supported education delivery in a distinctly technological and novel way. The PLATO project at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana was marvelous. Judy and Bruce contributed enormously to help make knowledge available to all through curriculum development and translation to a new distribution method. Having raised a family, acquiring invaluable experience and skills in a quietly major technologically innovative project, BJ's life changed focus to a different type of spiritual growth. She moved from Champaign in 1984, to Pittsburgh, PA, to Mt. View, California and finally to Bellingham. She formally retired in California in 2002 with nearly 35 years of experience in computing technology. BJ made Bellingham her home in 2004 and joined this community taking a seat at a few tables. Her hobbies included quilting and duplicate bridge, and she was active in the Hearing Loss Association, the Unitarian Church, and neighborhood associations. She is remembered by many for her cheerful kindness.

Judith Newlin Sherwood passed away, April 26, 2019 in her home in Bellingham, Washington. She was 80 years old. Memorial services will be held at 3PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at Bellingham, WA Unitarian Fellowship. She is survived by her sister Joyce, brother Joe, and her 3 children, Ducky, Anton, and Tim, and her former husband Bruce. Judy, "BJ", was born in 1939 to Mildred and Jason Newlin in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her childhood was spent in what was then rural Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, close to relatives, and the wonderful fields and farms of central Indiana. Her family later moved farther north to West Lafayette, Indiana in 1953. Judy married Bruce Sherwood in 1959; first acquainted at West Lafayette High School. She completed her preparatory education, and life in central Indiana in 1960, graduating from Purdue University. She then pursued new experiences, a meaningful life, and a family. By 1968, Judy and Bruce, now with a daughter and two sons, had acquired experiences by traveling part of the world, professionalizing, and settling into a new field, technology and education. The family arrived in Champaign, Illinois in 1969 to take up residence. Judy and Bruce established careers here that supported education delivery in a distinctly technological and novel way. The PLATO project at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana was marvelous. Judy and Bruce contributed enormously to help make knowledge available to all through curriculum development and translation to a new distribution method. Having raised a family, acquiring invaluable experience and skills in a quietly major technologically innovative project, BJ's life changed focus to a different type of spiritual growth. She moved from Champaign in 1984, to Pittsburgh, PA, to Mt. View, California and finally to Bellingham. She formally retired in California in 2002 with nearly 35 years of experience in computing technology. BJ made Bellingham her home in 2004 and joined this community taking a seat at a few tables. Her hobbies included quilting and duplicate bridge, and she was active in the Hearing Loss Association, the Unitarian Church, and neighborhood associations. She is remembered by many for her cheerful kindness. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close