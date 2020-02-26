Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Knudsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy (Nymeyer) Knudsen passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Judy was born on June 13, 1938 in Lynden to Marinus and Geziena (Gelms) Nymeyer. She attended Ebenezer Christian School and graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1956. In June 1957 she married the love of her life, Doug Knudsen, in Lynden. Judy worked at Van Zanten Nurseries and then Kredit & DeWaard. After they began to raise a family, Judy started working for Donette Studio where she set up wedding photos and helped people pick out wedding, graduation, and family pictures in her home. Later on she became a wedding coordinator who guided many couples through the wedding process. Between Donette and her coordinator position, she brought joy to the brides and grooms of over 1000 weddings. Judy was also very active in her church, First Reformed Church of Lynden, where she was the special events coordinator, running weddings and serving many wedding, funeral, and church dinners. In 1987 she began the early stages of the Angels of Hope program in conjunction with Project Hope. As the program grew, it provided gifts for dozens of kids each year as well as food for their families. She was given the Paul Harris Fellowship by the Mt. Baker Rotary and was also the Lynden Tribune’s North Whatcom County Woman of the Year in 1996. In 2011 she retired from her special events coordinator job at FRC. Judy is survived by her husband Doug, her children Barbara (Bill) Hollace of Spokane Valley, Ken Knudsen of Lynden, Brian (Beth) Knudsen of Lakebay, and Beverly of Lynden. Three grandsons, Douglas, Wesley and Mike; Brothers Shorty (Sylvia) Nymeyer and Richard Nymeyer of Lynden, Sister Esther Noyes of Anacortes, sisters-in-law Florence Nymeyer, Evelyn Nymeyer and Judy M. Knudsen of Lynden, and numerous nieces and nephews, and many others who called her “Mom.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Marinus and Geziena Nymeyer, brothers Raymond and Elmer Nymeyer, sisters-in-law Jane Nymeyer and Grace Nymeyer, and brother-in-law John Noyes. The family would like to thank the many amazing caregivers from Catholic Community Services who lovingly cared for Judy. And also thanks to the Christian Health Care Center for your care during her two stays there. Contributions in her name can be made to First Reformed Church Memorial fund, Project Hope or . Absent from the body, present with the Lord. We look forward to a great reunion one day in heaven. Burial will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Saturday, February 29 at 10:15 a.m. followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Lynden. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

