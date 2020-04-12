Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Stauffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy A Stauffer passed into the arms of her Savior Wednesday April 1 2020. She was 90 years old. Judy was born in Lynden to Paul and Tina Breen. She grew up in Lynden graduated from Lynden High School. She attended one year of college before she married her high school sweetheart Alvin in 1949. Alvin and Judy celebrated 61 years of marriage before Alvin passed in 2011. Judy along with her husband owned and operated a cattle and chicken farm where they raised their family. Alvin turned the city girl into a farm girl where you could find her milking cows and feeding chickens. One of moms loves was singing. She spent many years as a soprano in a trio with some good friends. They sang together at many churches, weddings, funerals and other events. Judy and Alvin were one of the founding members of Grace Baptist Church in Lynden. More recently Sunrise Baptist members. Mom was also a seamstress. Along with making wedding & bridesmaid dresses she made lots of quilts. Each one of the grandkids and great grans could count on a new quilt from Grandma. The last one she made went on her own bed in Lynden Manor where she resided for the past two years. Along with raising her family mom served as State President of Dairy Wives in 1969 to 1971. She was owner of the Shoe Box in Lynden from 1979 to 1990. She worked at the Lynden Department Store and was a travel agent for a time. Alvin and Judy enjoyed lots of travelling in their retirement, including a trip to Sweden to visit Alvin’s cousins. Judy is survived by her children Guy (Marsha) Ann Medina(Vance) Don (Paulina) . Besides her parents Judy was preceded in death by two sons Karl and Craig and her sister Eva Jean (Pinkie) Glass. She has 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren along with 2 great great Grans. Mom loved and cared for each one them greatly. The family would like to extend their thanks to Lynden Manor for their care and love of Mom especially in her last days. I know she loved you all. Services are pending for a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

