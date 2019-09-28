Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Yueh Chin Hua Weitzel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Yueh Chin Hua Weitzel left this world July 25, 2019 to be with the love of her life, Chris Weitzel. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by friends and family. Julia was born February 24, 1927 in Ng Lung Village, China to Ho Kee Hua and Hing Chee Ho. She was a late-in-life baby and was doted on by her parents, especially her father. Her childhood was quite comfortable as her father was very successful in the salt mine industry. She grew up in Hong Kong where she attended Catholic school. It was there that the nuns gave her the name Julia. Julia traveled to Japan where she spent much of her adult life. She had a keen business instinct which led to her running a restaurant then a boutique. Chris and Julia met when he was a pilot for JAL and she had her restaurant. They were together for 10 years before getting married May 26, 1983. They moved to Alaska where they enjoyed camping, traveling and making friends until the mid 80's when they moved to Sudden Valley. Theirs was a marriage filled with love, caring and devotion. Julia was an amazing woman. She was wise beyond words, spoke five languages, and loved her family always. She and Chris traveled every chance they got, taking trips to Mexico, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Thailand, Japan, all through Europe and the United States with many trips to Hawaii, Texas, Oregon and Nevada. She enjoyed Mahjong and Tai Chi. She loved to entertain and did it beautifully. She was loving, beautiful, funny and devoted to her friends and family. She will be missed by many. Julia is survived by the family of her heart Pam McReynolds (Mac), Chris Weitzel (Karen); grandchildren Tiffany (Andrew), Brianna (David), Bailey, Sydney, Ryan, Leah (Andy) and Chris; great-grandchildren Olive, Quentin, Lorelei and Daphne; nephew Wichai; and, godson Xian K Zheng (Ngoc Luu)/Sam (Jade).

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 28, 2019

