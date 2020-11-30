1/
Julie Martin
1965 - 2020
Julie Marie Martin (Heeter)
December 27, 1965 - November 24, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Julie Heeter Martin passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born in Eugene OR on December 27, 1965. She is survived by her husband Mike, mom Elizabeth Ivey of Bainbridge Island, dad Joe Allen Heeter and step mom Sandi of Sahuarita AZ, brothers Jonathan Heeter, Bob Heeter and his daughter Alia, Bill (Eileen) Heeter and his son Tristan, sister Darlene Kittilson, and her children, Nicole, Jeff and Alexandra. She's also survived by loving Aunts and Uncles Barb Burge (Greg) of Eugene OR, Maryanne Bay (Bob) of Helvetia OR, Susan Holloway (Charlie Rule) of Portland OR, Mel Ivey Jr. of Bainbridge Island WA, Fred Hopp of West Linn OR and Carol Heeter of Milwaukie OR, as well as numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her Aunt Patty Hopp, Uncles Chuck Holloway and George Barr and her grandparents Mel Ivey Sr.and Jeanne Ivey of Portland OR and Joe and Agnes Heeter of Boring OR.


