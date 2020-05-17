Mrs. June Edna Reed went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born June 1, 1928 in Bellingham, WA born to Edward and Mary Pierce (Massey). June married Robert Glen Reed on March 3, 1949. June had five children Randal, Robert, Richard, Shelly and Brenda. Grandma loved to keep a beautiful lawn and garden. Her favorite hobby was creating bouquets for loved ones and The Salvation Army where she attended and volunteered with her family since she was a young girl. She worked as a mail courier for the U.S. Postal Service. Grandma showered her family and friends with love, every Sunday cooking dinners. June was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, her sisters and brothers Evie, Midge, Doris, Dorthy, Katherine, Ella, Gladys, Edward, Lillian, Raymond and Bettie Mae. She is survived by her children, several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, oodles of nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws Whyla and Beryle Pierce. She touched the hearts of many, many amazing friends. We love you Grandma even when you would tell us “you dumb bunny”. You will be greatly missed! A memorial service will be announced at a later date. You may share your memories of June at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.