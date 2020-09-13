(June 11, 1915 to August 22, 2020. June Rose Doyle passed away in Burlington Washington on August 22nd at the age of 105. June was born in Tacoma Washington to Frank and Addie Visger. At the start of the great depression her parents moved the family to Kennewick Washington and opened up Visger Drugs. June worked in the drugstore and managed a bakery while finishing high school at Kennewick High in 1933. June went on to study fashion arts at Woodbury University in Los Angeles, graduating in 1938. June met and married Thomas Burke Doyle in 1942. After spending the war in Seattle they returned to Kennewick and settled at Plymouth Washington where they started their family. June continued her love of nature making sure that the family spent time in the Cascade and Blue Mountains or exploring the Columbia Gorge. In 1979 she moved the family to Lummi Island where she was active in the Civic Club, Mermaids, the Grange and, with her husband Tom, ran the food bank on the island. She spent her later years in Olympia Washington. In 2017 she moved to Burlington Washington to be near her niece Paula Snow. June is survived by her sons Donald and Robert, niece Paula, 4 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. The family requests donations to the Lummi Island Volunteer Fire Department or the Friends of Rainier School.



