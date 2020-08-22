Karen Brown, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning August 6, 2020, in the presence of her family and close friends in Chandler, Arizona. Karen was born in 1949 to Otto (August) and Arlene. She spent her early childhood with her 3 other siblings in Hawaii and would eventually settle in Seattle, WA. Where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Greg Brown, and settled in Bellingham, WA to raise her family. She threw herself into raising her two sons and pursuing her many hobbies. While she held many jobs through her life, her focus was that of her sons and family. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Karen was a gifted sewer, quilter, crafter, and was always picking up and mastering a new skill to be shared with her friends and family. She loved to garden, always planting something new (sometimes to the frustration of Greg). She also cared deeply for her community and ensuring that she stood up for what was right and volunteered her time to fight for local personal property and water rights. Karen loved travel and adventure. The family adventure to Saudi Arabia and the many countries such as England, Amsterdam, Kenya, Mombasa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. She loved the family fishing trips to Canada, the Houseboats on Lake Shasta and Roosevelt, even the many hikes with her children on Chuckanut Mountain. Karen was deeply committed to her Lutheran faith and found peace in it throughout her life. Through her life, she had been burdened by many health issues, but none of them could keep her spirit and love for life down. She fought each and every battle with the love for her family and friends in her heart, knowing she would always win. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Greg; sister Terri (Dale) of Edmonds, WA, brother Harold (Elizabeth) of Bothell, WA, brother Keith (Melanie) of Snohomish, WA; sister Kathie (Fred) of Spokane, WA; her two sons, Ryan (Jori) of Gilbert, AZ, David (Brandy) of Bonney Lake, WA; and Grandchildren: Stephan, Beverlyann, Mckenna, Zachary, Tyler, and Morgan. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. The family will be holding a service at a future date to celebrate her life with close family and friends. Donations can be made to the Mayo Clinic or the Assistance Fund in lieu of flowers.



