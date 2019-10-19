Karen Cowin passed away peacefully in Prosser, Washington. She was born to parents Forrest and Norma Hecock. She married Bruce Cowin in November or 1963. Karen worked at the Lynden Nursing Home as a nurse’s aid until she landed a job at St Josephs Hospital in Central Supply. She retired from the Bellingham Surgery Center in April of 2013. Karen loved to show her love to her family and friends though her wonderful cooking. She especially enjoyed preparing holiday meals and cooking large breakfasts for whomever stayed over at the family home. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, twin sister Kay Smith, brother Mark Hecock, and daughter-in-law Cindy Cowin. Karen was survived by her brother Gary (Louise) Hecock, Sister Wilda (Dean) Rouse, Brother Alan Hecock, and Sister Paula (Ray) Gulliford. She is also survived by her sons: David, Jim (Cherie), Brian (Felicity), Mike (Jeni), twelve grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In memorial, the family request donations be made to the “Seattle Cancer Care Alliance” or the “Bakerview Christian School”. A memorial service will be held at the Ferndale Seventh Day Adventist Church on October 27, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 19, 2019