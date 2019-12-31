Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Edith MacKay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in the winter of 1940, Karen Edith (Hansen) MacKay died of Parkinson’s disease on December 14, 2019. A dedicated Christian, a wonderful wife of more than 55 years, a caring and supportive mother of three, an interested and involved grandmother, a compassionate Registered Nurse, and a true friend to all, she will always be very much missed. She was predeceased by her parents – Albert & Hazel, by her brother – Wayne, and by a grandson – Thomas. Karen was born in Idaho. With her family, she moved to Seattle, where she attended her senior year of high school. Having aspired to nursing since childhood, she studied at the University of Washington School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. The next Fall she married Allan MacKay. Jobs she held included: Visiting Public Health Nurse, Prison Nurse, and Head Nurse of the Tuberculosis Clinic at the Whatcom County Public Health Department. Alongside her husband, Karen ministered to young adults in The Inn at Bellingham First Presbyterian Church in the 1970’s. She was a long-time volunteer at Lydia Place in Bellingham. Following retirement, she volunteered as a Parish Nurse for Alger Community Christian Reformed Church, of which she was a member for 28 years. She is survived by her husband—Allan, their children- Gordon, Barbara and Robert, and their spouses and seven grandchildren—Joanna, Amber, Callie, Amy, Stuart, Alexander, and Josiah. A memorial service is being planned with a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lydia Place.

