Karen Louise Powell received her angel wings early Thursday morning, September 26th, 2019. She was born April 2nd, 1955, to Dean A. and Hazel G. Ruschmann, in Hubbard, Nebraska. Karen attended Burlington Edison schools, graduating in 1973. Soon after, she entered the United States Air Force, then later transferred to the 262nd Combat Communication Squadron of the Washington State Air National Guard. On June 6th, 1981, she married the love of her life, Richard C. Powell, at the Lutheran church in Burlington, WA. They had two children, Jesse and Bryon (Rebecca). Karen passed away peacefully after a long two-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Richard; sons; grandchildren, Anna Mae, Jazmine, Chance and Richard; brothers, Harvey Ruschmann (Silke), Randy Ruschmann (Kathy); sisters, Rhonda Mercury, Lori Hooker (Mark); and many nephews, nieces and lots of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00, October 26th, 2019 at the U.A. Local 26 Training Facility, 780 Chrysler Drive, Burlington, WA. I-5 exit 229 (George Hopper Rd.) Potluck and Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Whatcom Hospice House in her name.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 13, 2019