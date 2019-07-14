Karen Marie Gilda of Bellingham, WA, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2019. She was 77, born in Seattle, WA on July 31, 1941 to Dorothy (VanderLip) and Homer Kinnish. Karen graduated from Ballard High School in 1959 and earned her teaching certificate from Western Washington College of Education in 1963. She taught third grade at Roosevelt Elementary for two years before becoming full-time manager of the Gilda-Household. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bellingham. Karen was a caring, generous and thoughtful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Bob Gilda; three children, Greg (Kristin) Gilda, Brian (Margreet) Gilda and Laura Gilda; four grandchildren, Tim, Lucie, Thijs and Delanie; and her brother Bill (Marykay) Kinnish. Memorials may be made to the Children’s Library at the Bellingham Public Library where she spent many hours with her children and grandchildren. Donations can be mailed to the Bellingham Public Library (210 Central Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225) for the “Karen Gilda Memorial Fund”. A private gathering will be held. You may share your memories of Karen at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 14, 2019