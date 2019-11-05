Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Nockleby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Nockleby, age 77, passed away on October 25, 2019 after living with the effects of systolic heart failure for the past several years. Karen was born and raised in Forman, North Dakota, where she met and married Jim Nockleby. Shortly after they were wed, they moved to Tacoma, WA and eventually settled in Bellingham where they raised their two children, Tracey and Thad. Karen loved her job at Zales, where she had worked and managed for the last 25 years. She was a fixture at the Zales store in Bellis Fair and especially valued the relationships she had built over the years. She worked there up until the store closed in January of this year. Karen’s passion was her gardening, as evidence by the abundance of flower pots, planters, hanging baskets, bushes, and shrubs along her patio and walkway. She enjoyed traveling and her Wyndham membership allowed her to experience cities all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. She is preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 52 years, parents Lillian and Albert Lebakken, and her sister Betty Waterman. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Smith and husband Jim, son Thad Nockleby, sister Arliss Waterman and her best friend Salli Dudacek. Karen will be dearly missed by many. A service in her honor will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 at Hillcrest Chuch, 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA.

Karen Nockleby, age 77, passed away on October 25, 2019 after living with the effects of systolic heart failure for the past several years. Karen was born and raised in Forman, North Dakota, where she met and married Jim Nockleby. Shortly after they were wed, they moved to Tacoma, WA and eventually settled in Bellingham where they raised their two children, Tracey and Thad. Karen loved her job at Zales, where she had worked and managed for the last 25 years. She was a fixture at the Zales store in Bellis Fair and especially valued the relationships she had built over the years. She worked there up until the store closed in January of this year. Karen’s passion was her gardening, as evidence by the abundance of flower pots, planters, hanging baskets, bushes, and shrubs along her patio and walkway. She enjoyed traveling and her Wyndham membership allowed her to experience cities all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. She is preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 52 years, parents Lillian and Albert Lebakken, and her sister Betty Waterman. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Smith and husband Jim, son Thad Nockleby, sister Arliss Waterman and her best friend Salli Dudacek. Karen will be dearly missed by many. A service in her honor will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 at Hillcrest Chuch, 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close