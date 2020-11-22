Karen Wayerski

March 13, 2020 - November 15, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - After a year-long illness Karen Wayerski, 78, passed away on November 15, 2020, with her husband, Jack, and two sons, Kip and Kurt, at her side. Karen was born in Okanogan and grew up in Eastern Washington, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1960. Karen and her husband, Jack, were high school sweethearts and were married for almost 59 years.

Karen attended WWU, where she obtained a Master's Degree in Education while simultaneously raising three children. After graduation Karen taught elementary school children at Roosevelt, Parkview, and Geneva elementary schools in Bellingham. She was totally devoted to helping improve the lives of her students and over her decades-long career she had a positive impact on hundreds of children, often paying for school supplies out of her own pocket.

As much as Karen was devoted to her career, her family always came first. Sadly, Karen was preceded in death by her son, Tory, and grandson, Hunter, as well as her parents. Along with the great sadness came great joy when Karen welcomed twin great-grandchildren, Damian and Lyla, into the world in September 2019. In addition to Jack, Kip (Lisa) and Kurt (Chantha), Karen left behind three sisters, Sharon (Sheila), Noelle (Evan), and Missy (Phil, dec), along with her beautiful granddaughter, Emma (Dustin), whom she loved tremendously, and her handsome grandsons Jake, Mitchell (Stephanie), Mason, and Tristin, whom she loved with equal devotion. Karen also had nieces, nephews and other relatives she cared about and left behind.

Karen was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, but also humble and did not want to be the center of attention. As much as we would like to celebrate Karen's life, she asked for no services. So, we ask that those who knew her simply send some warms thoughts to her and her family.





