Karen Yoder
October 26, 2020
Custer, Washington - Karen Yoder of Custer, Washington passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Karen was born in Mansfield, Arkansas to Jesse Bounds and Ozella (Abernathy) Bounds.
When Karen was 10 years old, her mother moved her and her older sister to Hemet, California because she received a job as a schoolteacher. After graduation from Hemet High School, she moved back to Arkansas to attend college. On one of her trips home her boyfriend, Dick Yoder, proposed to her. Karen and Dick were married on February 10, 1956. In 1966, they decided to move to Washington State where they began building the family business, Yoricka Farm, which at the time was a dairy farm and row crop farm and later a beef farm.
Karen was very active in all aspects of the farming business. She did the bookkeeping, milked cows, drove tractors, and she ran for parts. When she wasn't farming, she worked hard to make sure all the kids were raised with a good education, were respectful, and all had good work ethic.
When Karen wasn't working, she found time to enjoy square dancing, where she sewed her own dresses and matching shirts for Dick. She enjoyed bowling with the Manoretts, where she was the Secretary/Treasurer for many years. She was also a board member of the National Organization of Pollettes (The Ladies Hereford Association), where she represented Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska, as well as acting as secretary for the Washington State Hereford Association for many years. Karen was instrumental in putting together the Select Show and Sale during those many years. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family - especially during the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nada Ricketts; daughter, Sharin Yoder; and her husband, Dick.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Joan) Yoder, Renetta (Patrick) Pollock, Dale (Tamara) Yoder, Deborah (Jay) Johnson, and Nadine (Ward) Weatherby; grandchildren, Jeff Yoder, Chris Yoder, Victoria Pollock, Cabel Pollock, Katie (Rustin) Polinder, Clark Yoder, and Megan Weatherby; niece, Kim (Fred) Perez; and nephews, Ron (Jana) Ricketts and Randy Ricketts. Because of the effort and dedication of her son Dale, Karen was able to stay in the family home until her death.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make donations in her honor to the Washington Cattlemen's Endowment Fund of Ellensburg Washington – P.O.B. 96, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial will not be held.
.