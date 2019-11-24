Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine Anne Wood. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Katharine Anne Wood died Nov. 13, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. She was born Sept. 1, 1927 in Portland, OR to John Lawrence Woodworth and Katharine Wilson Woodworth. The family soon moved to Eugene, OR where Anne grew up. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Oregon in 1949 where she was in the Mortar Board Society and a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, serving as its president in her senior year. She then spent a year at the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, MA for training as an executive secretary. She went on to work at Dean Whitter in San Francisco where she lived until 1953 when she married George Mason Wood. Anne and George moved to Whittier, CA where their daughter Kathy was born in 1955. From there they spent two years in Albuquerque, NM before settling in LaCanada, CA in 1959. Her activities there included Assistance League of Pasadena, Children’s Home Society and Girl Scout Leader. After many years of avid golf at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, she returned to school for several years to earn a certificate in Interior Design at UCLA . She worked in the field until moving to Sudden Valley, WA where she designed and built her and George’s vacation/retirement home. There Anne enjoyed many more years of golfing and participation in Chapter F of PEO and in a local book club where she was able to continue her lifelong love of reading. Anne leaves behind her daughter, Katharine Wood Hatch of Seattle, WA and her grandsons: Robert Evan Hatch (Joslin Boroughs) of Seattle, and Andrew George Hatch of Bellingham as well as her great-grandsons: Robert Kelson Hatch and Kalen Joslin Hatch. She also leaves her brother, John Roderick Woodworth (Carol) of Portland, OR and five nieces and nephews. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life. You may share your memories of Katharine at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

