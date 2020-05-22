Katherine Muljat, age 98, passed away peacefully at Summit Place Assisted Living on May 16th, 2020. Katherine was born on August 31st, 1921 in Bellingham, Washington. She was the middle child of Perina and Nick Repanich. She lived her entire life in Bellingham, graduating from Bellingham High School in 1939. After graduation, she worked in a clothing store and later for a small grocer. On February 25, 1942 she married her childhood neighbor, Vince Muljat. Vince served in the U.S. Coast Guard and the couple moved to Ketchikan, Alaska where Vince was stationed. They moved back to Bellingham at the war’s end. Katherine was the family’s homemaker and caretaker while Vince was away handling the family commercial fishing business. She enjoyed playing bridge and socializing with her friends. She also loved making desserts and trying out new creative recipes. Vince and Katherine traveled extensively around North America after his retirement in 1985. They were married for 61 years until Vince’s passing in 2003. Katherine continued to enjoy time with her friends at lunches and the casinos. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Frank Repanich, sister Margaret Repanich, and nephew Nick Muljat. She is survived by her son Mark (Linda) Muljat, grandson Zachery (Samantha) Muljat, niece Pam (Ron) Corbin, and nephews Frank (Sandee) Muljat, Mick (Diana) Repanich, and Frank Repanich, along with numerous extended relatives. Katherine’s family would like to thank Dr. Chao-Ying Wu for his years of care. Thanks also to the entire staff of Summit Place for making her life wonderful these past two years. Katherine was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Katherine's name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1110 14th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225. A celebration of Katherine's life will be held at a later date. You may share memories of Katherine at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 22, 2020.