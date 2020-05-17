Katherine (Kay) Zuanich (1930-2020), of Everett, Washington, is survived by her husband, Matthew J. Zuanich, a daughter, Kathleen Young, and a granddaughter, Katharina Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Misich and Mary McGuire Misich, and two brothers, John B. Misich and James W. Misich, of Snohomish, Washington. A full obituary may be found at www.Evergreen-FH.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.