Katherine (Kay) Zuanich (1930-2020), of Everett, Washington, is survived by her husband, Matthew J. Zuanich, a daughter, Kathleen Young, and a granddaughter, Katharina Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Misich and Mary McGuire Misich, and two brothers, John B. Misich and James W. Misich, of Snohomish, Washington. A full obituary may be found at www.Evergreen-FH.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
4252522244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
