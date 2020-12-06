1/
Katherine L. Rude
1927 - 2020
Katherine L. Rude
November 6, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Katherine Rude, 93, passed away three years to the day after Ervin, her beloved husband of 70 years. Unusual in the 1950's, Katherine balanced a teaching career with motherhood, completing college with a baby and returning to work with a toddler. Katherine enjoyed reading and learning, particularly about history, geography, and world cultures. She took classes to learn language, sumi-e, and ikebana, and she hosted many international students. Creative and crafty, Katherine tailored clothing, knit, painted, and colored. Above all, she enjoyed family, modeling devoted care for her aging parents. A long-time member of Northwest Baptist Church, she looks forward to seeing church friends and family--daughters Kay (Ed), Roberta (James), and granddaughter Kira (Eli)--on the other side where she is joyfully pain free. There are no immediate plans for a service, but memorials may be made to Northwest Baptist or your favorite charity.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
