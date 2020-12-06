Katherine L. Rude
November 6, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Katherine Rude, 93, passed away three years to the day after Ervin, her beloved husband of 70 years. Unusual in the 1950's, Katherine balanced a teaching career with motherhood, completing college with a baby and returning to work with a toddler. Katherine enjoyed reading and learning, particularly about history, geography, and world cultures. She took classes to learn language, sumi-e, and ikebana, and she hosted many international students. Creative and crafty, Katherine tailored clothing, knit, painted, and colored. Above all, she enjoyed family, modeling devoted care for her aging parents. A long-time member of Northwest Baptist Church, she looks forward to seeing church friends and family--daughters Kay (Ed), Roberta (James), and granddaughter Kira (Eli)--on the other side where she is joyfully pain free. There are no immediate plans for a service, but memorials may be made to Northwest Baptist or your favorite charity
.