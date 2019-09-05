Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Rule Olson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Rule Olson September 5, 1919 to September 1, 2019 100 years ago on September 5, 1919, Katherine was born in Bellingham, WA, to Constance Jean Bone and Joseph Rule Bone. She grew up in Bellingham and graduated from Bellingham High School, then took art classes at Western. She met the love of her life, Robert H. Olson and they were married November 10, 1939. Katherine was a homemaker who enjoyed many other outside activities. In early years she made wedding cakes for many local brides. Then she became active in the Whatcom Art Guild (50 years) where she was well known for her watercolors and acrylics. Katherine was also known to be a most gracious hostess always serving her famous cookies and treats to family and friends. She belonged to In-Stiches Quilt Circle and enjoyed her bridge and golf organizations. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, and sister Constance Bone. She is survived by her three children, Karen Tobiassen (Larry), William Olson (Ellen), Richard Olson (Diane); her eight grandchildren Darryl Tobiassen, Tiona Dumas (TC), Dave Tobiassen, Karen Zogas (John), Angela Hamilton (Ken), Rachel Cvetkovich (Mark), Francesca Hann (Andrew), Luke Olson; and her twelve great grandchildren Paiton Dumas, Tao Dumas, Dylan Tobiassen, Andrea Zogas, Jenny Zogas, Kayla Zogas, Brice Hamilton, Braedan Cvetkovich, Kaj Cvetkovich, Callan Hann, Dallas Hann and Dane Hann. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Congregational, United Church of Christ, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA at 5:00 p.m. Her family would like to thank the staff and friends at Stafholt Good Samaritan Center for their loving care. Memorial gifts may be made to the or Hospice.

