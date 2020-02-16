Kathleen Ann Wubbena Kendall, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 8, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Shiloh Foursquare Church, 502 2nd Street, in Idaho Falls, with Pastor Kevin L. B. Davis officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. A time of fellowship with refreshments will follow the service. Mom loved missions! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hannah E. Davis at s1.ag.org/hannah or Sarah L. Davis at https://ywamla.org/donatestaff/. Thank you for your donation. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020