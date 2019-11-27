Kathleen J. Starr passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 after a strong fight with illness. Kathy loved dancing, watching Christmas movies, and crafting of all kinds. She now joins her husband, William Starr in the next adventure. She is survived by her four children, three siblings, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and those who called her mom, grandma, and friend. Kathy will forever be loved and missed. There will be a gathering of family and friends at 2:00 PM on Dec. 8, 2019 at Steakhouse 9 in Lynden, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 27, 2019