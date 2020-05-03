Kathleen L. Stonecypher
Kathy Stonecypher (73) of Lynden, WA, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Bellingham. She was born January 25, 1947, to Francis Louise (Schafer) and Raymond Joe Wilson in Reno, Nevada. She married her husband, Timothy Stonecypher, in Las Vegas on October 11, 1964, and they remained married until his death in 2004. They lived in Los Angeles, CA, before moving to Bellingham in 1979. She was a hard-worker and had numerous jobs throughout her life. She retired from K-mart in Bellingham, WA, on December 31, 2015, after working there for 28 years. She was kind, sweet, and generous. She liked to travel to Las Vegas and Reno, NV, and visit the casinos. She loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survivors include daughters, Pam (Brian) Hannan of Bellingham and Penny Stonecypher of Lynden; granddaughter, Holly Hannan of Bellingham; grandson, Taylor Eke (Rebecca) of Oregon; sister, Maureen Jameson of Oregon; brother, Ray Wilson of California; brother, Danny Wilson of Oklahoma; and her nephew and nieces. Please share your memories of Kathy at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2020.
