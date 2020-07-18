1/1
Kathleen R. Sofka
1935 - 2020
Kathleen Sofka, age 85, passed away at home in Bellingham on July 13, 2020. She was born March 2, 1935 in New York State to James and Nellie Tansey. Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister Mary Tansey McKeown. She is survived by her four sons, Mike Sofka (wife Jean), John Sofka, Jim Sofka and Joe Sofka (wife Denise), grandchildren Dr. Ryan, Kevin, Connor (husband Zach), Christopher, Samantha and Matthew, former husband John Sofka, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery on Thursday, July 30th at 12 noon. Fr. Jeffrey Moore from Church of the Assumption will be officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bayview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
