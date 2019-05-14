Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Rae Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen (Kathy) Rae Wood (Krall), age 74, of Bellingham, WA, passed away on November 19th, 2018, at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is dearly missed by her family and a large host of friends. She was born in Great Falls, MT, to Matthew George Krall and Laura Ailene Krall (Thomas). After completing the Holy Names Academy in Spokane, WA, she began undergraduate classes at EWU, where she also worked in the Audio Visual Aids Department. There, she met and fell in love with the man who would be her lifelong partner through their many adventures over 51 years of marriage, Gerald (Gary) Wood. She and Gary were blessed with two children, Kenneth (Ken) Matthew Wood and Kerri Laureen Wood (Flores), and the stories of their family’s outdoor excursions on Hood Canal tell of a life lived joyfully and well. Kathy and Gary were able to renew their marriage vows as part of a Golden Wedding Anniversary cruise with their family in the Caribbean in December of 2016. Kathy had gifted the Captain of the cruise ship with a personalized watercolor painting, and as a thank you, he organized a tour of the bridge for her entire family, an act unprecedented on that ship. That’s the kind of special lady Kathy was--she was full of talent, charisma, and inspiration, and people were drawn to her immediately and indefinitely. Kathy started her working career in Shelton, WA, at the Washington Corrections Center, while Gary worked as the Juvenile Court Administrator for Mason County. After 13 years in Mason County, Gary and Kathy moved their family to Bellingham, where the two continued to build their careers and family home together. Not long after Gary’s retirement, Kathy retired from WWU, where she had worked as Program Manager for Western’s Faculty Senate, and in the final years of her career, for the university’s SMATE Division. At work and everywhere, she was beloved for her bright disposition and contagious laughter. Kathy’s self-taught talent for watercolor painting grew over the years, along with her passion for art and her drive to share that passion with others. She grew to be a teacher and leader who was known for having a natural feel for color. Her vibrant greens made her panoramic scenes of the Cascade Mountains outstanding. Her work was displayed and awarded in various venues, and she taught classes that invited others to find life and love in this art form. Later, she tried her hand at silk painting, producing lovely silk scarves and accessories. She was proud to have been commissioned for several pieces during her self-taught artistic career. She truly enjoyed being part of Whatcom Art Guild, helping to organize trips and events, contributing to her community, and making beautiful memories with her artistic friends. Kathy loved playing the piano and started taking lessons early in life. Recently, you could find her banging away on her player piano and singing with spirit and joy or practicing her newfound love of playing jazz. She also shared her lovely singing voice with various vocal groups and performances throughout her life. Kathy was blessed to spend as much time as possible traveling. She went to Italy several times with her daughter, Kerri, but also explored Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, and just last May, the two of them were able to go to Spain and England together. She also enjoyed cruises to Tahiti, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Alaska with her friends and family. Shorter trips to the family’s home on Hood Canal were filled with crabbing, shrimping, clamming, oyster shucking, swimming, boating, kayaking, hiking, rides in the golf cart, visits with friends, and catching prized bounties of creek trout with her grandson. She kept a journal of her family’s time together at the canal, and she built a legacy of warmth, love, exploration, acceptance, and an undying eagerness to learn, grow, improve and give. Kathy leaves behind her husband, Gerald (Gary) Wood, her two children, Ken Wood (Holly) and Kerri Wood (Jason Flores), her much-loved grandchild Kamden Wood, her brothers John Krall and Brad Krall, her favorite dog Max, and many loving relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Whatcom Hospice House who share love and grace with people who are going through difficult times, and thanks, also, to the network of people who prayed fervently for Kathy and her family throughout her journey. Your prayers fueled Kathy’s optimistic attitude, and she was able to continue sharing her uplifting spirit throughout her illness, and she never ceased to be a light to many. A summer Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held at Christ the King Skagit, 1000 Fountain St., at 2pm on Friday, July 26. Memorials to honor Kathy will go toward building a commemorative bench overlooking Ayock Beach on Hood Canal. Please donate here; thank you:

Kathy and Gary were able to renew their marriage vows as part of a Golden Wedding Anniversary cruise with their family in the Caribbean in December of 2016. Kathy had gifted the Captain of the cruise ship with a personalized watercolor painting, and as a thank you, he organized a tour of the bridge for her entire family, an act unprecedented on that ship. That’s the kind of special lady Kathy was--she was full of talent, charisma, and inspiration, and people were drawn to her immediately and indefinitely. Kathy started her working career in Shelton, WA, at the Washington Corrections Center, while Gary worked as the Juvenile Court Administrator for Mason County. After 13 years in Mason County, Gary and Kathy moved their family to Bellingham, where the two continued to build their careers and family home together. Not long after Gary’s retirement, Kathy retired from WWU, where she had worked as Program Manager for Western’s Faculty Senate, and in the final years of her career, for the university’s SMATE Division. At work and everywhere, she was beloved for her bright disposition and contagious laughter. Kathy’s self-taught talent for watercolor painting grew over the years, along with her passion for art and her drive to share that passion with others. She grew to be a teacher and leader who was known for having a natural feel for color. Her vibrant greens made her panoramic scenes of the Cascade Mountains outstanding. Her work was displayed and awarded in various venues, and she taught classes that invited others to find life and love in this art form. Later, she tried her hand at silk painting, producing lovely silk scarves and accessories. She was proud to have been commissioned for several pieces during her self-taught artistic career. She truly enjoyed being part of Whatcom Art Guild, helping to organize trips and events, contributing to her community, and making beautiful memories with her artistic friends. Kathy loved playing the piano and started taking lessons early in life. Recently, you could find her banging away on her player piano and singing with spirit and joy or practicing her newfound love of playing jazz. She also shared her lovely singing voice with various vocal groups and performances throughout her life. Kathy was blessed to spend as much time as possible traveling. She went to Italy several times with her daughter, Kerri, but also explored Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, and just last May, the two of them were able to go to Spain and England together. She also enjoyed cruises to Tahiti, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Alaska with her friends and family. Shorter trips to the family’s home on Hood Canal were filled with crabbing, shrimping, clamming, oyster shucking, swimming, boating, kayaking, hiking, rides in the golf cart, visits with friends, and catching prized bounties of creek trout with her grandson. She kept a journal of her family’s time together at the canal, and she built a legacy of warmth, love, exploration, acceptance, and an undying eagerness to learn, grow, improve and give. Kathy leaves behind her husband, Gerald (Gary) Wood, her two children, Ken Wood (Holly) and Kerri Wood (Jason Flores), her much-loved grandchild Kamden Wood, her brothers John Krall and Brad Krall, her favorite dog Max, and many loving relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Whatcom Hospice House who share love and grace with people who are going through difficult times, and thanks, also, to the network of people who prayed fervently for Kathy and her family throughout her journey. Your prayers fueled Kathy's optimistic attitude, and she was able to continue sharing her uplifting spirit throughout her illness, and she never ceased to be a light to many. A summer Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at Christ the King Skagit, 1000 Fountain St., at 2pm on Friday, July 26. Memorials to honor Kathy will go toward building a commemorative bench overlooking Ayock Beach on Hood Canal. Please donate here; thank you: http://bit.ly/Kathy_Wood_Memorial_Bench Published in Bellingham Herald on May 14, 2019

