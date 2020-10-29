1/2
Katie Elizabeth and Mairy Anneliese Deegan
2013 - 2020
Katie Elizabeth and Mairy Anneliese Deegan
February 7, 2013 - October 24, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Twin sisters Katie and Mairy Deegan were born together on February 7, 2013 in Bellingham, and passed away together at home in Bellingham on October 24, 2020. Katie and Mairy's smiles brightened everyone's day as they brought constant rays of sunshine to their beloved Bellingham. Their giggles and sisterly love will forever be embedded in our hearts and memories. The girls will always be together in God's care, just as they entered this world as "miracle babies." Their mother Michele and their grandfather James have both passed away. They are survived by their father Scott Deegan and his family- grandmother Helen, uncles Jim and Glen, aunts Maureen and Jackie; Michele's family- grandfather Lynn, grandmother Rachel, and uncles Mark and Chad. You are invited to attend a graveside service at Bayview Cemetery on Friday, October 30th at 1 PM. You may share your memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
