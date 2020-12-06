Kay J. Stommes

May 11, 1937 - December 2, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Born on May 11,1937 in Heartwell, Nebraska, Kay was the youngest of four children of Russell and Nanna Runyan. Kay attended high school in Kenesaw, Nebraska and was salutatorian of her high school class. Kay graduated from The College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska with a degree in sociology.

On December 27, 1958, Kay married the love of her life, Jim. They lived in Omaha where they raised their three children.

Kay worked as a medical social worker and was the recipient of numerous awards for her tireless work ethic and determination that helped many families over the span of her career.

Kay loved walking, listening to country western music (especially Merle Haggard), and always enjoyed a good cup of coffee.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Jim and leaves behind sons Creighton (Gina), Brian (Joan), and daughter Kateri (Omar) as well as her nine grandchildren.

Kay was a devout Catholic and a member of Assumption Parish. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Whatcom Hospice or The Scleroderma Foundation.





