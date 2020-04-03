Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye D. King. View Sign Service Information Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home 21 Riviera Boulevard Lake Havasu City , AZ 86403 (928)-855-4949 Send Flowers Obituary

Kaye D. King, Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Kaye was born to Arthur and Barbara (Tomi) Dammann in New York on August 20, 1941. Kaye graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington and received her Bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. Kaye married her best Friend Edward (Ted) King on September 12, 1964 in Bellingham, Washington. Together they finished their educations and moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, where they raised their family. Throughout her years in Ketchikan, Kaye was involved in many local activities. She volunteered for both swim team and Little League over the years. She was heavily involved in local Government serving 9 years on the Ketchikan Gateway School District Board (3 years as President) and 6 years on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly. Kaye loved to golf, sew, play bridge, camp, dance, laugh and do crafts with her friends. When she retired, she became active in the Women’s Golf Associations in both Bellingham and Lake Havasu City. Her gift….Wherever Kaye landed, she made lifelong friends, she was stubborn, fun and oh so very smart. She had class and was immensely loyal to those she loved. If you were lucky enough to know her, you were truly blessed. Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Art and Barbara Dammann and her nephew Michael Anderson. Kaye is survived by her husband of 54 years; Ted, son; Warren King and daughter; Sheila (Mike) Walker, grandsons; Jacob and Tyler Carlson and Gray King, sister; Lynn (Ross) Anderson, Joel Anderson and Sonya (Kyle) McMurtry. Kaye’s Celebration of life to follow in Bellingham at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kaye’s name to Hospice of Havasu, 365 S. Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403 or The Peace Health St. Joseph’s Cancer Center of Bellingham, 3301 Sqaulicum Pkwy, Bellingham, Washington 98225. Our Family wishes to thank Hospice of Havasu for the care, compassion and love they all showed to Kaye. Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at

