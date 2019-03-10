Keith Bakker, age 73, of Bellingham passed away at home Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after an 8 year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Keith was born May 21, 1945 in Sumas, WA to Charles and Hilda (VanDyken) Bakker. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan; daughters Amy (Mike) Lathrop and Kary (Rob) Smith; grandchildren Gregory (fiancé Katie) and Garrett Lathrop; brother Bruce (Barbara) Bakker; aunt Jennie Bakker; sisters-in-law Margie Bakker and Vicky (Ken) Visser; brothers-in-law Steve (Linda) Dodd, Phil (Carroll) Dodd, Stan (Christine) Dodd and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, their families, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Hilda Bakker, step mothers Lena Bakker and Janette Bakker, brothers Dale, Darryl and (Charles) Duane, sister Cheryl, father and mother-in-law Wally and Julie Dodd, granddaughter Anna Grace Hulsebus, and great friend Dan Smith. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at Laurel Church, 162 W. Laurel Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226 Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bob Cameron officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Laurel Church, 162 W. Laurel Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. Please share your thoughts and memories of Keith online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
