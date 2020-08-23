1/1
Keith Richard Reed, age 75, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. He was born and raised in Bellingham, Washington, where he married his childhood sweetheart, Vanita Clapper. Keith worked for Alumax at the Ferndale aluminum smelter until his retirement. Keith is survived by his wife, Vanita, his 4 children and their spouses: Connie and Richard Moreau, Clint and Karen Reed, Heidi and Donald Forbes, and Becky Reed. He is predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Joyce Reed, and his brother, Eugene Reed. Keith had 7 siblings and a very large extended family including loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Keith enjoyed a full life tending to his vegetable garden and maintaining his home. He enjoyed biking and spending time with family and friends. He earned many fun nicknames, was always joking around and enjoyed a good prank. He had a soft spot in his heart for children and they returned his love. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his name to your favorite charity. Please visit the Whatcom Cremation and Funeral virtual memory page at wcremation.com to post your thoughts and memories of Keith.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
