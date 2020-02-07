Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith W. Bloch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith passed away peacefully in his home on December 18. He was born in Silverton, OR. He grew up with his brothers, Bruce, Steve, and Bob. After high school, he attended Oregon State University and went to work for his family’s business in real estate. He married Bonnie Hart in 1977. Together, they raised two daughters. Keith graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in Industrial Design. In addition to designing award-winning computer products and accessories (Allsop), he worked as a piping designer in the oil refining industry for many years. His passions were design, photography, spending time with his family, technology, and traveling around the world. He touched countless lives with his kindness and generosity. Keith is survived by: daughters Jamie Bloch and Jolie (formerly Jody) Jameson; granddaughters Kennedy and Scarlette Jameson, and Natalie and Hailie Bloch; nieces Erica Heuer, Rachael Merkin-Morokoff, and Hazel Bloch; and nephew Avery Bloch. Keith had recently retired to Vancouver, WA where he enjoyed socializing in local establishments and made many new friends. Keith’s Celebration of Life memorial service took place in Portland, OR and was well attended by friends and family members. He will be missed dearly.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 7, 2020

