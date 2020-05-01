Kelly Corbus Peach was wicked smart, a tireless creator, and a joy to be around. Kelly grew up in Bellingham, Washington and went to Happy Valley, Fairhaven, and Sehome High School. One of Kelly’s major achievements was earning a PhD in chemistry from UC Santa Cruz. As a part of her research into marine bacteria that could be used to treat infectious diseases, Kelly learned how to scuba dive and dove with whale sharks in Central America. Kelly was a remarkable woman. One of her many passions was teaching. As a high school teacher, Kelly sought to inspire creativity and wonder through the lens of science. Kelly was a maker, biker, fire spinner, master scuba diver, Burner, chemist, artist, cook, pop-up card expert, juggler, writer, and a truly phenomenal friend. Kelly lived her entire life with incredible strength, resilience, and grace even in the face of such an early breast cancer diagnosis. Her brother Nick, sister Maggie, mother Sue, and father Andy, her family that loves her, will miss her forever.



