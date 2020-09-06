Ken Isenhart passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a short battle with mesothelioma. Ken Isenhart was born on September 15, 1950 in Denver, Colorado to Jim and Clara. He was the second of four children and was raised in Lakewood, Colorado. He graduated from Alameda High School and attended Colorado School of Mines on a wrestling scholarship. Ken married Marsha Childress on February 9, 1974 in Grand Lake, Colorado. They left the same day for Everson, Washington with one backhoe and plans on starting a construction company. Ken spent 41 years growing Tiger Construction until selling it to the next generation in 2015. During these years Ken and Marsha raised three children and enjoyed being very involved in their lives. Ken had many hobbies including boating, skiing, snowmobiling, and traveling. He was a lifelong member of the Nooksack Valley Methodist Church, Everson Lions Club, and BIAWC. His favorite activity was being Papa to his grandchildren. Ken is survived by his wife of 46 years Marsha; his brothers Steve (Sharon) Isenhart of Bellingham, Washington and Wes (Linda) Isenhart of Blackhawk, Colorado; sister Barbara (John) Archuleta of Denver, Colorado; and brother in law Gary (Patty) Childress of Aurora, Colorado. He will be greatly missed by son Scott (Anne) Isenhart of Everson, Washington, daughter Becky (Kristian) Peterson of Chicago, Illinois, Son Nick (DeAnza) Isenhart of Bellingham, Washington; granddaughters Sarah, Emily, Katherine, and Juliana; and grandson Jack, with another granddaughter on the way. He leaves behind his faithful dog Brandi. Ken’s family would like to send a special thanks to Terry Graham who donated a kidney to him in 2013 and allowed him to have a dialysis free life his last 7 years. A full service will be held in November. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store