Kenneth “Nick” G. Desho, of Bellingham, WA, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, January 30, 2020. He was 86, born in Aberdeen, WA to Nick and Agnes (Gatson) Desho on July 21, 1933. Nick worked as a logger in the Hoquiam and Aberdeen area. He married Gloria (Ashburn) Zuvich on October 20, 1989. Nick was preceded in death by his son Nick and is survived by his wife Gloria; son Jake Zuvich; daughter Jennifer; grandchildren and nieces Kathy and Jennifer. Memorials may be made to . A memorial gathering will be Sunday, February 16th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Iron Street Gallery and Salon, 1846 Iron Street, Bellingham. You may share your memories of Nick at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 6, 2020