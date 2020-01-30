Ken Swanson, age 72, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was born August 27, 1947 in Bellingham, WA to Vyrl (Bud) Swanson and Dorothy Hoag Swanson. Ken served in the US Navy on a submarine tender on the East Coast and in Spain. He was an excellent mechanic and a dedicated, hard worker. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three daughters, Jackie Robertson (Bob), Patti Prince and Cheryl Bibbee (Forrest Lee Jr.), grandchildren Kaycee, Nicole, Ashley, Crystal, Cassandra, Cierra, Caitlyn and Forrest III, sisters Dianne, Pamela, Patty and Anna and brothers Robert and David, and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Ken’s life will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-3pm at Tony’s Tavern, 2920 Main St. in Custer. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Dr. in Ferndale on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11am. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 30, 2020