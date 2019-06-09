Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Semiahmoo Resort 9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy. Blaine , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ken (Bud) Markusen was born in Bellingham, WA to John and Marie Markusen on August 9, 1944. He grew up in the Whitehorn community, and it held such special memories for him that he requested that part of his ashes be spread there when he died. He was the youngest of 4 children. His siblings were Ronald, Dick, and Joanne. He is survived by his brother in law Darrel Barnes, and numerous nephews and nieces. Ken was a lifelong resident of Whatcom county, and graduated in 1962 from Blaine HS. He excelled in sports and was the class athlete of the year, holding a record in the long jump and 110 High hurdles for over 50 years. In 1965 he met his future wife, Pamela Atkinson, while cruising in his 1958 Chevy Impala with a friend at Birch Bay. They were married in 1967, and married for 52 years. Their children are Meredith (Kevin), Jeffrey (Angela), and Rob. His family was very important to him, and he always welcomed and enjoyed his 6 grandkids, Hayden (Laney), Courtney (Armando), Faith, Blake, Macie, and Easton. He also had 2 great-grandchildren, Owen and Emery. Ken was a very talented man who made his living initially building homes and then starting “Markusen Construction”. He was also a boat builder with his first boat being “The Country Boy”. One of his more adventurous endeavors was building a boat, “Nightrider” which he fished in the False Pass, AK. He commercial fished first as a gill-netter and then as a purse-seiner on the “Marco J” for 59 years. He did not miss a crab season in 56 years. He helped Jeff, Rob, and Hayden become successful fishermen too. Ken had a lot of friends, and over the years collected a lot of stories of good times and practical jokes. He was a great story teller and could easily entertain a crowd. He will be missed by many people. We are grateful for his life of 74 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Semiahmoo Resort (9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy. in Blaine). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Blaine. To share your memories of Ken, please visit

