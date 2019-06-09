Kenneth L. Norman, 75, of Birch Bay, WA passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Ken was born in Bellingham on June 22, 1943 to Peter and Dorothy (Brown) Norman. He served in the US Navy and lived for many years in California before returning to Bellingham. Ken is survived by his sisters, Karen Hoffman and Donna Jordan and several nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no service. Ken’s final resting place will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. You may share your memories of Ken at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 9, 2019