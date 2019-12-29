Born September 12, 1939 to Ray and Doris Pittman. Lifelong resident of Whatcom County. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and camping all through the state. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Doris and brother Alvin (Bud) Pittman. He is survived by wife Debra, daughters Samantha and Jamie, grandchildren, Thad, Kendall, Maddie and Harper. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Jan. 4th at 1pm in Lynden, WA at the Camels Club. Please come share any memories with the family.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 29, 2019