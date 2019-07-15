Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Russell Nuckolls. View Sign Service Information Birchwood Presbyterian Church 400 Meadowbrook Ct Bellingham, WA 98226 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Russell Nuckolls 1921 - 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, our dear father passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2019, or as his grandson, Joseph would say, he "changed address" for heaven where his wife of 59 years Dottie and grandson, Joseph are now with him. Ken aka Kenny, Grandad and GG, was born to Vesta Belle and Russell Nuckolls on a share-crop farm in Westboro, Missouri. Depression-era farming was a hard life with no tractors, electricity or indoor plumbing! As a high school All-American Quarterback, Ken earned a scholarship to Montana State College in Bozeman where Ken played football, and trained as a member of the ROTC. When WW2 broke out in Europe, he was called to serve leaving New York Harbor on D-Day, landing on Omaha Beach two weeks later. His first battle came at Saint Lo, France where he was made a First Lieutenant and given charge of a 57mm gun platoon. After fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, for which he earned the Bronze Star, the 134th Infantry division continued fighting across Germany and France until VE Day, where a memorable celebration was held in the streets of Paris. While traveling home from the war by train, he was introduced to Dorothy Kerr by his cousin, Ruth in Omaha. Within months, they married and moved to the Northwest in 1945. After several years in the printing business in Bozeman, Seattle and Yakima, he was recruited by Stan Beard to join Union Printing Company in Bellingham in 1953. Ken went on to manage, then own the firm from 1965 until his retirement in 1996. Ken had a lifelong love of geography and history. That interest and devotion to public service led him into regional, state and national politics throughout the sixties, seventies and eighties. His career in politics culminated in service on the National Republican Committee leadership board during the 1970's. Ken was instrumental in acquiring the Federal land use permits for creation of the Mt. Baker Ski Area and served on its Board of Directors until his death. He was an active member of Bellingham Kiwanis, Bellingham Hobby Club, Salvation Army and served as Deacon at the Congregational Church of Christ and Birchwood Presbyterian, as well as numerous Bible Study groups with his dear friends from church. Following Dottie's death in 2004, Ken also served as a Washington State Ombudsman for many years here in Whatcom County. Ken and Dottie raised three children, Ellen (Rickis), Russell (Mary), and Sara, as well as proudly helping to raise grandson, Logan Kerr. He is also survived by cousin Marge Emory, sister-in-law, Ella Nuckolls, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife Dorothy, son-in- law, Alan and beloved grandson, Joseph. To his last breath, he told us of his love for us and pride in his family. We love you so much, Dad and are so proud of you! Please join us for a Celebration of Ken's Life to be held at 1 pm, Saturday July 20 at Birchwood Presbyterian Church, 400 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, Wa. 98226. Any donations in Ken's honor can be made to Whatcom Hospice.

Kenneth Russell Nuckolls 1921 - 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, our dear father passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2019, or as his grandson, Joseph would say, he "changed address" for heaven where his wife of 59 years Dottie and grandson, Joseph are now with him. Ken aka Kenny, Grandad and GG, was born to Vesta Belle and Russell Nuckolls on a share-crop farm in Westboro, Missouri. Depression-era farming was a hard life with no tractors, electricity or indoor plumbing! As a high school All-American Quarterback, Ken earned a scholarship to Montana State College in Bozeman where Ken played football, and trained as a member of the ROTC. When WW2 broke out in Europe, he was called to serve leaving New York Harbor on D-Day, landing on Omaha Beach two weeks later. His first battle came at Saint Lo, France where he was made a First Lieutenant and given charge of a 57mm gun platoon. After fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, for which he earned the Bronze Star, the 134th Infantry division continued fighting across Germany and France until VE Day, where a memorable celebration was held in the streets of Paris. While traveling home from the war by train, he was introduced to Dorothy Kerr by his cousin, Ruth in Omaha. Within months, they married and moved to the Northwest in 1945. After several years in the printing business in Bozeman, Seattle and Yakima, he was recruited by Stan Beard to join Union Printing Company in Bellingham in 1953. Ken went on to manage, then own the firm from 1965 until his retirement in 1996. Ken had a lifelong love of geography and history. That interest and devotion to public service led him into regional, state and national politics throughout the sixties, seventies and eighties. His career in politics culminated in service on the National Republican Committee leadership board during the 1970's. Ken was instrumental in acquiring the Federal land use permits for creation of the Mt. Baker Ski Area and served on its Board of Directors until his death. He was an active member of Bellingham Kiwanis, Bellingham Hobby Club, Salvation Army and served as Deacon at the Congregational Church of Christ and Birchwood Presbyterian, as well as numerous Bible Study groups with his dear friends from church. Following Dottie's death in 2004, Ken also served as a Washington State Ombudsman for many years here in Whatcom County. Ken and Dottie raised three children, Ellen (Rickis), Russell (Mary), and Sara, as well as proudly helping to raise grandson, Logan Kerr. He is also survived by cousin Marge Emory, sister-in-law, Ella Nuckolls, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife Dorothy, son-in- law, Alan and beloved grandson, Joseph. To his last breath, he told us of his love for us and pride in his family. We love you so much, Dad and are so proud of you! Please join us for a Celebration of Ken's Life to be held at 1 pm, Saturday July 20 at Birchwood Presbyterian Church, 400 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, Wa. 98226. Any donations in Ken's honor can be made to Whatcom Hospice. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close