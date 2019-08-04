Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Layne Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Wilson 12/06/58-07/25/19 Kevin was born to Walter Vernon Wilson and Hazel Maurie Wilson in Ferndale, WA. Kevin attended Ferndale High School, Class of 1977. He was a natural student athlete and lettered in both football and baseball. As an adult he enjoyed skiing, golf, fishing, having a good time, telling jokes and laughing with the people he knew and grew up with. Kevin was a jack of all trades who spent many years as an on-again, off-again pipe fitter in various refineries. He is survived by his 2 sons, Kristopher Layne Wilson and Kyle Nichols Vernon Wilson. He also leaves behind his brothers Mark Shannon Wilson and Tony Alton Hawkins, both of Olympia, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel and father, Walter, sisters Sherryl Riley and Sharon Finnson, and brother Michael Smith . There will be a memorial potluck at Hovander Homestead Park's Group Picnic Shelter on Saturday, August 17 from 2:00pm- 6:00pm for those who wish to attend. Soft drinks and water will be available but the event is otherwise BYOB. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with final expenses. Search under Kevin Wilson Funeral and Headstone Project. All remaining proceeds will be donated in Kevin's name to Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019

