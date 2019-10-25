Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Michael Grummel. View Sign Service Information Crown Memorial Center - Tualatin 8970 SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd. Tualatin , OR 97062 (503)-885-7800 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Michael Grummel was born July 23, 1987 in Bellingham, Washington and left this earth Friday, October 11, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Kevin was a loving and selfless person who put the needs of others before his own. He would listen to those he loved without passing judgment and asked for little in return. He had a sharp and witty sense of humor that could make light of so much, including personal struggles and setbacks. He was an avid reader, enjoyed practicing yoga, and found joy in hiking with his family. He attended both Bellingham and Wellspring High Schools. After graduation, he worked in the construction industry in Bellingham, Portland, and Colorado. He was a gifted carpenter and took pride in his strong work ethic. His family was so proud of him when he outfitted his old Ford Ranger and set out to Denver, Colorado to find work and a new life. He often reflected on the joys and freedom of venturing across the West. After his adventures in Colorado, he returned to Portland to be closer to his family. Kevin delighted in spending time with his niece Rio and nephew Soren. His eyes would light up whenever he spoke of them; he would read them books and made Soren elaborate smoothies. During the last year of his life, Kevin was actively addressing his alcohol use disorder which he had battled over the years. He died as a result of medical complications related to it. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Esther Grummel, his two brothers, Alexander and Matthew, their partners Jenny and Hannah, his nephew Soren, his niece Rio, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Roger and Julia Grummel and Hans and Hilde Heimhilger. The family would like to thank members of the community and staff at Outside In for administering CPR and staying by our son’s side prior to EMT arrival. Donations can be made to Outside In and Living Yoga, both of Portland, OR, in Kevin’s memory. Condolences and memories can be shared at the Crown Memorial Website

Kevin Michael Grummel was born July 23, 1987 in Bellingham, Washington and left this earth Friday, October 11, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Kevin was a loving and selfless person who put the needs of others before his own. He would listen to those he loved without passing judgment and asked for little in return. He had a sharp and witty sense of humor that could make light of so much, including personal struggles and setbacks. He was an avid reader, enjoyed practicing yoga, and found joy in hiking with his family. He attended both Bellingham and Wellspring High Schools. After graduation, he worked in the construction industry in Bellingham, Portland, and Colorado. He was a gifted carpenter and took pride in his strong work ethic. His family was so proud of him when he outfitted his old Ford Ranger and set out to Denver, Colorado to find work and a new life. He often reflected on the joys and freedom of venturing across the West. After his adventures in Colorado, he returned to Portland to be closer to his family. Kevin delighted in spending time with his niece Rio and nephew Soren. His eyes would light up whenever he spoke of them; he would read them books and made Soren elaborate smoothies. During the last year of his life, Kevin was actively addressing his alcohol use disorder which he had battled over the years. He died as a result of medical complications related to it. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Esther Grummel, his two brothers, Alexander and Matthew, their partners Jenny and Hannah, his nephew Soren, his niece Rio, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Roger and Julia Grummel and Hans and Hilde Heimhilger. The family would like to thank members of the community and staff at Outside In for administering CPR and staying by our son’s side prior to EMT arrival. Donations can be made to Outside In and Living Yoga, both of Portland, OR, in Kevin’s memory. Condolences and memories can be shared at the Crown Memorial Website https://bit.ly/2Jj0VJg Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close