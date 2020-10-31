Kimberly Durkee (Glore)
October 16, 2020
Oregon CIty , Oregon - Kim Durkee, age 38, passed away tragically October 16th, 2020 due to a brain aneurysm. She was born August 28th, 1982 in Spokane, Washington to Kris and Steve Glore. She married her husband Scott in March of 2015 and gave birth to her daughter, Virginia in July of 2016
With a brilliant mind, she had a passion for literature and all scholastic endeavors. She had a voracious appetite for knowledge of all varieties. She was the valedictorian of Lakeside High School in 2000. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Washington in '04. She earned an Associate's degree from Bellingham Technical College for their Veterinary Technician program. More recently Kim developed an endearing love for the law and was one class away from earning her Associate's in Paralegal studies from Portland Community College.
Kim was so unbelievably gorgeous and brought happiness and light to every person she'd meet. She was a diligent and caring mother to Virginia. She was a patient and tolerant wife to Scott. Kim loved: knitting/sewing/crafting, old films, vinyl records, coffee and tea, a good cocktail, beer, reading TONS of books, baking/cooking, thrifting, podcasts, gardening and cuddling with her grumpy husband. To say Kim was "close to her parents" is an understatement. Their closeness as a family was something we should all strive for. Kim had the biggest heart for her friends. She listened much more than she talked and carefully weighed her advice before offering it. She was a staunch advocate for all people she cared for.
Kim is survived by husband Scott, daughter Virginia; Parents Kris and Steve; Her best friend of 32 years "Auntie" Arica; Grandma Penny; Aunt Kathy + (Uncle Pat), Aunt Laurie + (Uncle Bill) and Aunt Cheri; and Uncle Tom + (Aunt Patty); So many cousins; So many amazing, wonderful and caring friends.
There will be a private memorial service in Oregon City on November 7th 2020 at 3pm
Please visit her Facebook profile for information on how to livestream the Memorial: https://www.facebook.com/kimrdurkee
Kim would want any donations sent to Planned Parenthood in her honor. Also, VOTE! Let's get these idiots out office