Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimi Sakamoto Ferry. View Sign Service Information Whatcom Cremation & Funeral 4202 Guide Meridian Bellingham , WA 98226 (360)-734-7073 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimi Sakamoto Ferry was born on January 28, 1928, in Tochigi-ken, Japan. Kimi's childhood was cut short by World War 2. She was the third eldest of 8 siblings, and as the two eldest sisters were sent away to work, it fell upon Kimi's shoulders to quit school in the 6th grade and stay home every day to help her mother raise the younger siblings. Despite her formal education being derailed by WWII, Kimi would eventually, as an adult, go on to learn and speak English fluently, live in 4 different countries, and travel all over the world. In the 1950s, in post-occupation Japan, Kimi met Joseph V. Ferry, an Italian American from Arlington, Massachusetts. Joe was a Department of Defense civilian who then served as an Education Advisor on a U.S. military base close to Kimi's home. They married in 1955, and through Joe's various work assignments, went on to live in Germany, France, Libya, Japan (for a second time), and the United States. Joe and Kimi retired in Bellingham in 1988, largely due to their only child, Kim attending WWU at the time. Kimi and Joe would go on to live out the remainder of their lives calling Bellingham home. Kimi is survived by her daughter Kim. Her parents and husband predecease her. See full obituary at

Kimi Sakamoto Ferry was born on January 28, 1928, in Tochigi-ken, Japan. Kimi's childhood was cut short by World War 2. She was the third eldest of 8 siblings, and as the two eldest sisters were sent away to work, it fell upon Kimi's shoulders to quit school in the 6th grade and stay home every day to help her mother raise the younger siblings. Despite her formal education being derailed by WWII, Kimi would eventually, as an adult, go on to learn and speak English fluently, live in 4 different countries, and travel all over the world. In the 1950s, in post-occupation Japan, Kimi met Joseph V. Ferry, an Italian American from Arlington, Massachusetts. Joe was a Department of Defense civilian who then served as an Education Advisor on a U.S. military base close to Kimi's home. They married in 1955, and through Joe's various work assignments, went on to live in Germany, France, Libya, Japan (for a second time), and the United States. Joe and Kimi retired in Bellingham in 1988, largely due to their only child, Kim attending WWU at the time. Kimi and Joe would go on to live out the remainder of their lives calling Bellingham home. Kimi is survived by her daughter Kim. Her parents and husband predecease her. See full obituary at wcremation.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close